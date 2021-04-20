Horticulture farmers express concern over night curfew

Horticulture farmers in delta districts fear that imposition of night curfew might affect their business since vegetables and other produce are transported only during the late hours to major markets in far off places.

Pointing out that their business has just started picking up after relaxation of lockdown regulations, the farmers say the night curfew will push them back to square one.

“We will be left with no option other than to leave the produce in the fields to perish as traders will not be interested in purchasing them in the absence of public transport,” says G. Srinivasan, a progressive farmer of Ganapathi Agraharam.

Such a situation prevailed in the delta region during the nationwide lockdown imposed last year. Hence, the State government should relax the night curfew regulation for movement of perishable commodities, which will not only help farmers in marketing their produce but also ensure uninterrupted supply of vegetables and other perishable commodities to consumers in urban localities.

“If that is not possible, air-conditioned buses available with State Express Transport Corporation can be operated as goods carriers after removal of seats to transport vegetables and other horticulture produce to major cities and towns from rural pockets,” he adds.

Meanwhile, inquiries with Southern Railway sources reveal that enough space is available in goods wagons attached to passenger trains operated to several destinations within and outside the State.

A slight modification in rules pertaining to delivery of goods can be worked out considering the pandemic situation, the sources say.