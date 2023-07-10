ADVERTISEMENT

Horticulture Dept begins sale of tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhai

July 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya oversees the sale of tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has begun sale of tomatoes through TANHODA (Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency) outlet functioning at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai Town. Tomatoes at the outlet are being sold to the general public at ₹80 per kg.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inaugurated the sale of tomatoes through the TANHODA outlet at Uzhavar Sandhai on Monday. She inspected the functioning of shops at the Uzhavar Sandhai. She also inspected the micro compost centre at Sandhaipettai in Pudukottai municipal limits. an official release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US