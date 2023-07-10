HamberMenu
Horticulture Dept begins sale of tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhai

July 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya oversees the sale of tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai on Monday.

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya oversees the sale of tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has begun sale of tomatoes through TANHODA (Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency) outlet functioning at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai Town. Tomatoes at the outlet are being sold to the general public at ₹80 per kg.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inaugurated the sale of tomatoes through the TANHODA outlet at Uzhavar Sandhai on Monday. She inspected the functioning of shops at the Uzhavar Sandhai. She also inspected the micro compost centre at Sandhaipettai in Pudukottai municipal limits. an official release said.

