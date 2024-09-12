Horticulture Department to take up sowing of 25,000 palm seeds in Perambalur district this year

The Horticulture Department has proposed to take up sowing of 25,000 palm seeds n Perambalur district this year under the Palmyrah Development Mission. The department has targeted to distribute 6,250 seeds per block respectively in Alathur, Veppanthattai, Perambalur, and Veppur under this Centrally sponsored scheme.

Preference will be given for 25 village panchayats for sowing of palm seeds, including Melamathur, Gudalur, Thenur, Arunagirimangalam, Ramalingapuram, Chettikulam, Kolakkanatham, Nochiyam, Ayilur, Ammapalayam, Noothapur, Mettupalayam, Anukkur, Neikuppai, Perali, Pillangulam, Keelaperambalur, Pennakonam, Ogalur, and Sithali that have been selected for the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Programme during 2024-2025.

The department has decided to plant palm seeds in all the newly dug ponds and the renovated existing ponds in and around the rural areas in the district. Palm trees play a major role in eradicating soil erosion and regulating the soil pH as well, said a senior Horticulture Department official. In addition to these agronomic benefits of this State Tree of Tamil Nadu, the other advantages of Palmyra are its varied range of value-added products such as palm sugar, neera, and handicrafts.

Perambalur District Collector Grace Pachuau inaugurated the implementation of the scheme at Ayanperaiyur village in Veppanthanttai taluk on Monday during which 500 palm seeds were sowed by involving the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers. The Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Sathiya and the department officials were present.