GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Horticulture Department to take up sowing of 25,000 palm seeds in Perambalur district this year

Published - September 12, 2024 05:43 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau watering a palm seed at Ayanperaiyur village on Wednesday.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau watering a palm seed at Ayanperaiyur village on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Horticulture Department has proposed to take up sowing of 25,000 palm seeds n Perambalur district this year under the Palmyrah Development Mission. The department has targeted to distribute 6,250 seeds per block respectively in Alathur, Veppanthattai, Perambalur, and Veppur under this Centrally sponsored scheme. 

Preference will be given for 25 village panchayats for sowing of palm seeds, including Melamathur, Gudalur, Thenur, Arunagirimangalam, Ramalingapuram, Chettikulam, Kolakkanatham, Nochiyam, Ayilur, Ammapalayam, Noothapur, Mettupalayam, Anukkur, Neikuppai, Perali, Pillangulam, Keelaperambalur, Pennakonam, Ogalur, and Sithali that have been selected for the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Programme during 2024-2025.

The department has decided to plant palm seeds in all the newly dug ponds and the renovated existing ponds in and around the rural areas in the district. Palm trees play a major role in eradicating soil erosion and regulating the soil pH as well, said a senior Horticulture Department official. In addition to these agronomic benefits of this State Tree of Tamil Nadu, the other advantages of Palmyra are its varied range of value-added products such as palm sugar, neera, and handicrafts.

Perambalur District Collector Grace Pachuau inaugurated the implementation of the scheme at Ayanperaiyur village in Veppanthanttai taluk on Monday during which 500 palm seeds were sowed by involving the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers. The Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Sathiya and the department officials were present.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / afforestation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.