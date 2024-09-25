GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Horticulture Department to cover 20 hectares for oil palm seedlings planting in Perambalur district

Published - September 25, 2024 08:09 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Horticulture has set a target of 20 hectares under new area planting of oil palm seedlings in Perambalur district in the current fiscal under the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm. 

The seedlings would be planted in Malayalapatti village in Veppanthattai block in the district. They would be supplied to the identified oil palm growers by the Horticulture Department.  

Collector Grace Pachuau inaugurated the oil palm seedlings planting programme at Malayalapatti village on Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Director of Horticulture, Perambalur, M. Sathiya and department officials. 

In Perambalur district, oil palm is being cultivated in 88 hectares around Veppanthattai, Veppur and Alathur blocks. The Department of Horticulture is implementing the national mission on oil palm. A senior department official said subsidies would be given to oil palm growers for planting materials, inter crop cultivation and maintenance. 

The Government of India is implementing the national mission on oil palm to encourage oil palm cultivation in order to increase its production and meet the rising demand within the country, the official added. 


