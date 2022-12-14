Horticulture Department motivates farmers to raise herbal gardens in households

December 14, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Horticulture Department has reached out to farmers block-wise in the district for raising herbal gardens in their households by extending 50% subsidy for purchase of 10 varieties of medicinal plants.

The department has provided the contact numbers of horticulture officers block-wise for the purpose.

Subsidy to the extent of 50% is provided for purchase of a package of 20 medicinal plants of the 10 varieties: Tulasi (holy basil), karpuravalli (coleuus amboinicus), thiruneetru pachilai (sweet basil), adhatoda (commonly known as malabar nut, adulsa, adhatoda, vasa or vasaka), vallarai (centella asiatica), thippili (piper longum), ashwagandha (Indian winter cherry), pirandai (adamant creeper or veldt grape), katralai (aloe vera), and keezhanalli (Phyllanthus niruri).

As one of the main agencies of the Tamil Nadu State Medicinal Plants Board, which functions under the Health and Family Welfare Department, for increasing area of cultivation of herbal plants, the horticulture department has been raising awareness on the substantial return on investment in cultivation of herbal plants.

The aims of the Tamil Nadu State Medicinal Plants Board that operates National Ayush Mission Schemes through the National Medicinal Plants Board, include imparting training to farmers/ growers for promotion of ex-situ cultivation; developing training modules for growers and buyers; promotion of co-operative effort among collectors and growers and assisting them to store, transport and market their produce effectively; and setting up of data base system for inventorisation.

Earlier this year, Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore, organised a two-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial Scope in Medicinal Plants Cultivation and Extraction’.

According to officials, the cultivation of herbal plants is being stepped up in view of the soaring demand for medicinal plants worldwide after COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government has also expressed willingness to enable farmers intending to set up units to extract oil by providing them plots in SIDCO industrial estates.