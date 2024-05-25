Honour for Tiruchi-based neurologist for his efforts to promote neurology education

City-based neurologist and former Vice-Principal of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College M.A. Aleem has received the Volunteer Service Award 2024 from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) in recognition of his efforts to promote neurology education and increase access to care for underserved communities. The award, which carries an honorarium of $1,000, was presented to Dr. Aleem at the 74th annual meeting of AAN held in Denver, Colorado. He also gave a talk on the topic ‘Study of Diabetic Striatopathy in Rural Type-2 Diabetic Patients’ at the gathering.

