Honing entrepreneurial skills in college

The Entrepreneurial Development Cell (EDC) at Cauvery College for Women organised a week-long training programme for students to hone skills ranging from book-keeping to make-up techniques.

Starting July 15, the EDC has organised one workshop a day for its 340 member students who signed up at the beginning of the academic year. “For the last two years, EDC has been actively training students to pick up some skills so that they can earn from it. A student who graduated last year was able to pay her college fees, bus fees and other expenses from the money she earned selling products she learnt to make here,” says S. Soumya, EDC coordinator.

The students have learnt how to make herbal sanitary napkins, stitching and tailoring, beauty and make-up, and have also undergone an App development course to develop a mobile app to sell the products they make online. The students have also tapped the food business by hiring a chef and baking bread, puffs and other goodies for the 1,294 hostel students. Six girls have been chosen to travel to Chennai with a private chain of beauty salons to train under professionals. “When the students return, they will be setting up a beauty salon on campus,” says Ms. Soumya.