‘Honesty store’ opens for business again

This unmanned shop in Papanasam is open once every year on Gandhi Jayanthi.

THANJAVUR

02 October 2020 20:53 IST

An honesty shop functions for a day every year at the Papanasam bus stand on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

On Friday, the shop was stocked with household items, stationery and snacks with their prices printed on them. A box was placed near it. Those who wish to purchase any item must put the exact price of the product into the cash box and can take away the product. There are no cameras or security guards to check visitors, the organisers said.

The shop is set up every year on Gandhi Jayanthi under the auspices of Rotary Club of Papanasam. The sale was inaugurated by R. Karthikeyan, Executive Officer, Papanasam Municipality, and Rotary Club president Pon Subramanian and secretary V. Jayakumar.

“This unmanned shop is functioning in Papanasam for the past 20 years with the sole aim of promoting honesty. The initiative is not to earn profit but to promote good virtues among people,” Mr. Jayakumar said.