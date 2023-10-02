Honesty shop functions on Gandhi Jayanthi Day

October 02, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

An unmanned shop functioned at Papanasam bus stop on October 2 coinciding with the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary.

According to the office-bearers of Papanasam Rotary Club, the 24-hours unmanned shop has been set up at the bus stop for the 24th year in order to imbibe a sense of honesty among the public as desired by the Father of the Nation.

The products displayed at the shop carried price tags and a collection box was placed so that the people who picked up the product they wished to purchase could drop the money at the collection box. Household products and sweets worth ₹ 5,000 were kept at the unmanned shop for sale, sources said.

Meanwhile, participating in the gram sabha meeting held at Thirumalaisamudhram village panchayat near Thanjavur, Collector Deepak Jacob said that those who had not covered under the ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme could avail the reasons for not inclusion of their names in the scheme by submitting their family card number at the e-service centres. Any grievances in this regard could be brought to the notice of the Revenue Divisional Officers and get them redressed within 30 days, he added.

The Collector had also launched the Deepavali Rebate Sales of khadi products at the Khadi Kraft retail outlet in Thanjavur town.

Participating in the gram sabha meeting held at Aaikudi village panchayat in Koradacherry Panchayat Union in Tiruvarur district, Collector T. Charusree called upon the people to keep their environment neat and clean without depending on the sanitary workers for the same. Earlier, she inaugurated the Deepavali Rebate Sales of Khadi Kraft products.

