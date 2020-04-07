Honest Papanasam residents avail services of unmanned bakery shop

Residents of Papanasam in the district seem to have once again exhibited their resoluteness to remain honest by availing the ‘unmanned shop’ service offered by a bakery owner in their area.

Normally, the Rotary Club of Papanasam used to convert the bus stop in the village as an ‘unmanned shop’ where household articles, writing materials and snacks would be kept for sale with a price tag on Gandhi Jayanthi day every year.

Those who wish to make some purchase would do so by dropping the exact cost of the product they had chosen to buy in the cash box or drop excess amount and take back the change. This exercise with the main objective to imbibe a sense of honesty among the public was being conducted for nearly two decades by the Rotary Club of Papanasam.

Now with the prohibitory orders in force, a bakery owner, Srinivasan of Papanasam, who is in this business for the past 18 years, has decided to follow the model at his outlet in view of the difficulties faced by the people in getting bread and other bakery products as the business hours of shops have been curtailed.

For the past three days, he has been keeping 120 packets of bread, wheat bread and rusk in front of the closed shutter of his shop with the price of each product displayed on the bakery showcase and a cash drop box.

His intention to serve people was received with honesty by the consumers as he has been able to clock a sales of around ₹2,000 every day for the past three days.