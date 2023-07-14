Homestay, bed and breakfast facilities in Thanjavur asked to get registered

July 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Homestays and bed and breakfast establishments functioning in Thanjavur district have been directed to register themselves with Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.

Inquiries reveal that such unregistered establishments are functioning in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and other religious tourism centres in the district.

The move to streamline them was initiated two decades ago when police, while pursuing a case involving a foreign national, found that several people in and around Kalpakkam in the erstwhile Kancheepuram district (presently Chengalpattu district) were letting their houses to foreigners frequently without the knowledge of the local police or civic authorities.

The house owners told the police that since they had only allowed the foreigners to have a short stay they did not collect their personal details.

In order to streamline this activity, the State government called upon the house owners in and around Kalpakkam who were letting portions of their houses for a “short stay” to foreigners or inland tourists to register either as “home stay” facilities or as “bed and breakfast” establishments with the Tourism Department.

Later, this scheme was extended to other parts of the State such as Chennai, Madurai and Dharmapuri where the arrival and short stay of foreigners and inland tourists were noticed considerably, sources added.

Now, according to official sources, these types of facilities have mushroomed in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and in certain other parts of the district. Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob has directed the owners of such facilities to get their establishments registered with the Tourism Department as early as possible to avoid initiation of legal proceedings.