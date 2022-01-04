Homeless people weather yet another wet spell out in the open

Unseasonal rain force many to go to government-run shelters

The cold winds and rain have forced people to stay indoors, but some of the city’s pavements and public areas continue to be the dwelling places for the homeless.

Inclement weather is just one of their many inconveniences in life. This year’s unseasonal rain in late November had seen many homeless people coming to the government-run shelters. “We have around 133 destitute pavement dwellers on record in our three shelters. Many of them have stayed on from the earlier spell of wet weather,” P.M.N Mujibur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner of Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

“Some of these people include those who have got lost due to mental retardation, and have wandered a long way from home. If we find such cases, we coordinate with the police department and try to track down and reunite them with their families as soon as possible,” he added.

The city’s indigent people were reluctant to approach the shelters, said the official. “They choose to earn by begging outside, even though food and clothing is free at our homes. We respond to public alerts issued on the Corporation WhatsApp number (83001 13000), but do not force anyone unduly to stay in our shelters,” said Mr. Rahuman.

Floating population

There is very little documentation available on the homeless people in Tiruchi, because they are a floating population, according to social workers. “Some of them live in Tiruchi for a few months, then shift to nearby cities like Thanjavur, before coming back here. Many wander about the city the whole day and return to their homes to rest in the night. Quite a few have mental health problems and may be victims of sexual harassment. It is a variegated community,” said M. Sheikh Abdullah, managing trustee, PSR Trust, a student-run NGO in Tiruchi.

Mr. Abdullah is surveying the homeless population in the city as part of his Masters degree in Social Work, and says he has observed the people sheltering in four zones in Tiruchi during rain. “The homeless tend to move between Srirangam, railway junction, Mannarpuram and Rock Fort, because there are plenty of covered places to stay here,” said Mr. Abdullah.

The easy availability of food handouts in these areas is a key factor. “With so many charitable organisations and philanthropists engaged in food donation, especially during the pandemic, many homeless people are actually dumping surplus packets in some areas,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Equipping the homeless with vocational skills could alleviate the problem, said Mr. Abdullah. “We could emulate skill development programmes from other cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru to give these people a chance to break the circle of poverty and vagrancy,” he said.