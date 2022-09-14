Homeless family sheltered at long last

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Stanislaus of Chinnaponnappur in Orathanadu taluk finally has a permanent roof to reside, thanks to the efforts taken by the District Administration and the Mother Teresa Foundation, Thanjavur.

Stanislaus who has two sons and two daughters approached Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver a few months ago seeking his help to have a shelter at Chinnaponnappur since they were spending their days in the houses of their relatives in and around Chinnaponnappur.

Moved by the status of Stanislaus’ family, the Collector assured them a house under the greenhouse project and allotted a house site to them. He had also taken up the issue with the Mother Teresa Foundation and urged them to help Stanislaus’ family settle in the new home.

The Foundation chipped in with ₹3.40 lakh to complete the construction that costed ₹ 5.50 lakh, inclusive of the provision of ₹2.10 lakh under the greenhouse scheme.

Stanislaus’ family moved into their new home on Wednesday after receiving the keys from the Collector, sources said.