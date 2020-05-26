TIRUCHI

26 May 2020 23:30 IST

As many as 1,374 migrant labourers left by a Shramik special train to Jharkhand from the railway junction in Tiurchi on Tuesday.

Special buses were operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to bring the migrant labourers from districts such as Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Namakkal to the railway junction for their onward journey to their home State. Tiruchi district accounted for 341 migrant labourers.

Official sources said personal distancing was ensured at the station and the labourers were provided with food, water bottle and biscuits before boarding the coaches.

Advertising

Advertising

Revenue and transport officials were present at the station when the migrant labourers left by train around 6.40 p.m.