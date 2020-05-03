Home quarantine advised for people entering Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

The district administration has launched an effort to trace people entering Tiruchi from other parts of the State, and advised them to visit the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital or the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre for a check-up.

As on Sunday night, officials had placed under home quarantine 314 individuals who had travelled to Tiruchi and requested them not to venture out.

Their family members too had been asked to follow the norms, S. Sivarasu, Collector said. A total of 153 people have returned from Chennai after working at the Koyambedu market. Since several cases had been reported from workers at the market, samples of throat swabs were immediately lifted from them and they too, had been asked to quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days, he said.

The Collector has also requested others, especially those returning from Chennai to contact health officials immediately. “The individuals can go to the nearest PHC and take a blood test. The test is a preventive measure to ensure that the travellers are not carriers of the infection,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

The Collector said that these individuals can also contact the toll-free helpline 1077 for further queries. They can also dial the 24-hour special COVID-19 helpline 0432418995, 9952387108, 9952611108 or 9940923108. Their queries will be answered by doctors and health officials. Neighbours and relatives can also call and inform the district administration about the arrival of such individuals.