ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tirumayam temple on Thursday

Published - May 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will offer worship at Tirumayam temple in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

.Mr. Shah will arrive at the airport in Tiruchi at 3.05 p.m. by a special aircraft from Varanasi. He will immediately leave for Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district by a helicopter and alight there to proceed by road to Tirumayam temple.

According to police sources, the Minister will offer worship at Sathya Giriswarar temple and Kottai Bhairavar temple between 4 p.m. and 4.35 p.m. He will return to the helipad by road and take the chopper to reach Tiruchi airport at 5.15 p.m. and leave for Tirupati. 

On the eve of the Minister’s visit, an Advance Security Liaison meeting was held at the old airport terminal here on Wednesday to discuss security measures. Personnel from Tiruchi City Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, intelligence units, fire and rescue services, revenue, among others, participated. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Security will be stepped up in and around Tirumayam temple on Thursday evening in connection with Mr. Shah’s visit.  The Minister had planned to visit the temple when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in the State last month. However, the visit was cancelled due to heavy rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US