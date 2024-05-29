Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tirumayam temple on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will offer worship at Tirumayam temple in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

.Mr. Shah will arrive at the airport in Tiruchi at 3.05 p.m. by a special aircraft from Varanasi. He will immediately leave for Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district by a helicopter and alight there to proceed by road to Tirumayam temple.

According to police sources, the Minister will offer worship at Sathya Giriswarar temple and Kottai Bhairavar temple between 4 p.m. and 4.35 p.m. He will return to the helipad by road and take the chopper to reach Tiruchi airport at 5.15 p.m. and leave for Tirupati.

On the eve of the Minister’s visit, an Advance Security Liaison meeting was held at the old airport terminal here on Wednesday to discuss security measures. Personnel from Tiruchi City Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, intelligence units, fire and rescue services, revenue, among others, participated.

Security will be stepped up in and around Tirumayam temple on Thursday evening in connection with Mr. Shah’s visit. The Minister had planned to visit the temple when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in the State last month. However, the visit was cancelled due to heavy rain.