GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tirumayam temple on Thursday

Published - May 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will offer worship at Tirumayam temple in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

.Mr. Shah will arrive at the airport in Tiruchi at 3.05 p.m. by a special aircraft from Varanasi. He will immediately leave for Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district by a helicopter and alight there to proceed by road to Tirumayam temple.

According to police sources, the Minister will offer worship at Sathya Giriswarar temple and Kottai Bhairavar temple between 4 p.m. and 4.35 p.m. He will return to the helipad by road and take the chopper to reach Tiruchi airport at 5.15 p.m. and leave for Tirupati. 

On the eve of the Minister’s visit, an Advance Security Liaison meeting was held at the old airport terminal here on Wednesday to discuss security measures. Personnel from Tiruchi City Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, intelligence units, fire and rescue services, revenue, among others, participated. 

Security will be stepped up in and around Tirumayam temple on Thursday evening in connection with Mr. Shah’s visit.  The Minister had planned to visit the temple when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in the State last month. However, the visit was cancelled due to heavy rain.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.