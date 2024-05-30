Home Minister Amit Shah offers worship at Tirumayam temples

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered worship at the temples at Tirumayam Fort complex in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah offered worship at the rock-cut Sri Sathyamoorthy Perumal and Sathya Giriswarar temples, besides the Sri Kottai Bhairavar Temple. Accompanied by his wife and BJP functionaries, Mr. Shah spent about 40 minutes at the temples just as the curtains came down on the campaign to the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.

He arrived at Tiruchi by a special aircraft from Varanasi at around 2.35 p.m. and proceeded to Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district by a helicopter. From there, he drove down to Tirumayam and reached the temple at around 3.30 p.m.

Later, the Minister returned to Tiruchi and left for Tirupati by the special aircraft from the Tiruchi airport at around 5.20 p.m.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai and senior party leader H. Raja accompanied Mr. Shah during his visit to the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.