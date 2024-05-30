ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah offers worship at Tirumayam temples

Published - May 30, 2024 07:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah coming out of the Sri Kottai Bhairavar temple at Tirumayam after offering worship on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered worship at the temples at Tirumayam Fort complex in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

Mr. Shah offered worship at the rock-cut Sri Sathyamoorthy Perumal and Sathya Giriswarar temples, besides the Sri Kottai Bhairavar Temple. Accompanied by his wife and BJP functionaries, Mr. Shah spent about 40 minutes at the temples just as the curtains came down on the campaign to the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.

He arrived at Tiruchi by a special aircraft from Varanasi at around 2.35 p.m. and proceeded to Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district by a helicopter. From there, he drove down to Tirumayam and reached the temple at around 3.30 p.m.

Later, the Minister returned to Tiruchi and left for Tirupati by the special aircraft from the Tiruchi airport at around 5.20 p.m.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai and senior party leader H. Raja accompanied Mr. Shah during his visit to the temple.

