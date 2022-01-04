Home Guard held

TIRUCHI

04 January 2022 20:48 IST

The Samayapuram Police arrested a Home Guard who was deployed at Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram near here on Monday on charges of misusing his position and allowing devotees inside after getting money from them. Police gave the name of the accused as V. Silambarasan of Bikshandarkoil.

Police sources said V. Silambarasan, 32, of Bikshandarkoil had taken some fascimile copies of tokens issued at the ticket counter and affixed his signature and the seal of a police officer and gave it to devotees after obtaining money from them to allow them inside the shrine. Acting on a complaint, the Samayapuram Police arrested Silambarasan and booked a case against him under IPC sections including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Advertising

Advertising