Home chefs serve up storm of flavours as OSOT takes off in Tiruchi

August 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ began its fourth season in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Chef Damu with winners of cookery competition held in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Home chefs and foodies in the city turned out in good numbers as the fourth season of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ (OSOT) cookery competition presented by Gold Winner took off on Saturday in Tiruchi with a bang.

V. Alli Rani won the first place, wowing the judges with her Chicken Pani Puri, Baby Chicken Kebab, Stuffed Panneer, Macaroni Badam, Variety Naan, and Payasam.

First runner-up N. Ponnammal presented Godumai (wheat) Kanji, Godumai Keerai (spinach), Vegetarian Chappathi, Masala Roll, Kattogi Sabji, Godumai Maavu Bajji, Vadacurry, and Organic Nuts.

K Dowlath secured the second runner-up place with Mutton Kola Urundai, Mutton Gravy and Puli Kuzhambu.

The rules were simple: participants had to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Over 170 hobby cooks gave it their best shot and presented a huge variety of dishes that were judged by celebrity chef K. Damodaran (popularly known as Chef Damu), along with K. Durairajan chef, Ramyas Hotel, Kapilan Ramarajan, corporate executive trainer and A. Paal Vannan, principal, Jenney’s Academy of Hotel Management.

“In OSOT’s fourth year, I’m happy to see some very unique recipes in Tiruchi, where healthy ingredients like millets and heirloom grains were used in innovative ways. Such events also help people to cook from scratch rather than rely on readymixes,” chef Damu told The Hindu.

“We are hoping contestants will concentrate on texture, flavour and quality of cooking, rather than just exotic fusion recipes,” he added.

The prizes were given away by Mr. Damu, Gold Winner Maheshwari, Marketing Team and Gopinath, Trichy ASM, Vivek, partner RKG, Rangarajan, area sales manager, Butterfly, Radhika, head of marketing, Elite Foods, Venkateshan, branch manager Coir-On, and a representative from DBS Bank.

The next regional round is being held on Sunday at Karur, in Valluvar Arangam, Madurai Bypass Road.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at Rs. 1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is sponsored by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Partners include Bambino (vermicelli), Parry’s (sugar), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty) SRM-IHM (hotel management) and DBS (banking).

