Home alone in their twilight years

As the lockdown eases, senior citizens in Tiruchi are slowly getting back to normal. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

March 30, 2022 16:38 IST

Senior citizens who live independently are an increasing part of Tiruchi’s demographic

Suba Selvam, 77, gets up early in her Airport Road area residence, and follows a routine familiar to most retirees — prayer, cleaning, coffee, grocery shopping and TV appointments for favourite serials. “I spend most of my time cleaning, and because I am alone, I’ve become a bit obsessive about it,” laughs Ms. Selvam, a former presenter at All India Radio., Tiruchi.

Senior citizens who live alone independently like Ms. Selvam are an increasing part of Tiruchi’s demographic in recent years. Many professionals who have worked elsewhere choose to settle down in the city after retirement because of its easy transport connectivity and proximity to historic temples and shrines of all faiths. Geographical distances have shrunk with the help of internet-enabled telephony that lets family members stay in touch with their elderly relatives from anywhere in the world.

“Thanks to the advancements in modern medicine, the life expectancy of an average Indian has significantly increased. We as family physicians encounter a growing number of patients living into their 70s and 80s and walking fairly steadily into our clinic. Quite often these days, we receive invitations from children to attend the 70th or 80th birthday celebrations of their parents who happen to be our patients,” S. Srinivas, consultant physician, Srinivas Hospital, Thillai Nagar, told The Hindu.

Dr. Srinivas said that with the proportion of elderly population in Tamil Nadu being the second-highest in India at 13.6% (as per National Statistical Office), the senior population is expected to triple by 2050.

The quality of life that senior citizens have in the city depends on factors such as secure housing, financial independence and access to healthcare. Whether living singly or with their spouses, or as ‘empty nesters’ — couples whose adult children have moved out of the family home — the elderly have learned to depend on an ecosystem of ancillary services.

“I prefer to shop for my groceries myself, and get around town on auto-rickshaws because walking has become difficult for me. Even though my children often scold me for over-tipping the auto driver, I find it best to be generous with anyone who helps me,” said Ms. Selvam.

Much before app-based food delivery became a booming business during the pandemic, caterers specialising in packed home-style meals for the elderly had already established themselves over Tiruchi and Srirangam.

Pandemic concerns

The pandemic-induced lockdown was particularly stressful for the elderly in India because of the cessation of services and fear of health problems related to COVID-19.

“The first and second wave were hard to deal with because of the rising COVID-19 caseload. When a seemingly healthy person suddenly passes away in a community, you can see the effect that the death has on their friends’ circle,” said P. Hariharan, project manager of Ponni Delta, a township on Kallanai Road that includes 106 retirement housing units for active seniors.

Closing down venues such as the in-house swimming pool, mini auditorium and dining hall deprived many of the senior residents of their chance to socialise with others. The ban on international flights added to the fear of residents not being able to see their loved ones.

“But it was more worrying to see the effect of the isolation and social distancing on their mental health. Around 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the township, and this created a fear of death among the elderly. We were fortunate enough to have the support of doctors from a nearby hospital in counselling and medical attention for their regular health issues. Our catering and conservancy workers also opted to work through lockdown out of consideration for the elderly,” said Mr. Hariharan.

With the lockdown easing, the smiles are back. “Everyone wants to know when we will be holding the next music concert. There’s some excitement in being able to do just the regular stuff together,” said Mr. Hariharan.

Health concerns

While a solitary life may seem appealing in one’s twilight years, it could also be problematic for many, said Dr. Srinivas. “Diseases often present atypically or with non-specific symptoms in older patients. The triad of dementia, depression and delirium (3D) is quite common. Other problems including immobility, falls and gait disorders, urinary incontinence, involuntary weight loss and pressure injury are seen in the elderly. These may get overlooked if they are living alone,” he said.

While healthcare has been prioritised for the elderly during the pandemic, “the fear of loneliness in the hospital, not being able to see their loved ones and ultimately the fear of death, were of great concern,” said Dr. Srinivas.

But as the lockdown eases, the elderly in the city are slowly getting back to normal. “The present concept of ‘nuclear family’ expanding to the older symbiotic ‘extended family’ may give our elders some solace and be of mutual benefit to each other,” said Dr. Srinivas.