Homage paid to victims of Keezhvenmani carnage

December 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday paid homage at the memorial constructed at Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district in memory of 44 agricultural labourers and their children who were set afire in a hut on December 25, 1968, for seeking more wages. 

Party State secretary K. Balakrishnan, politburo member G. Ramakrishnan, Centre of Indian Trade Unions State president A. Soundararajan, State president of All India Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam Laser and others placed wreaths at the memorial and paid their homage to the Keezhvenmani martyrs on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the horrific carnage.  A section of cadre of the Communist Party of India also paid homage at the memorial.

