GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Homage paid to victims of Keezhvenmani carnage

December 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday paid homage at the memorial constructed at Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district in memory of 44 agricultural labourers and their children who were set afire in a hut on December 25, 1968, for seeking more wages. 

Party State secretary K. Balakrishnan, politburo member G. Ramakrishnan, Centre of Indian Trade Unions State president A. Soundararajan, State president of All India Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam Laser and others placed wreaths at the memorial and paid their homage to the Keezhvenmani martyrs on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the horrific carnage.  A section of cadre of the Communist Party of India also paid homage at the memorial.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.