Homage paid to nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana in Tiruchi

April 15, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A vocal concert by Carnatic duo the Priya Sisters, Shanmukhapriya and Haripriya, was among the highlights of the two-day shradhanjali to nadaswaram exponent Dr.Sheik Chinna Moulana that began on Saturday.

Organised by the Dr. Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust, the annual ‘shradhanjali’ in honour of the exponent is being held over this weekend in the city, with music concerts and social outreach initiatives.

Priya Sisters opened their recital with ‘Entha Muddho – Entha Sogaso’, the Tyagaraja kriti in Raga Bindumalini, followed by ‘Chittam Iranga’, composed by Papanasam Sivan in Raga Sahana. The Tyagaraja kriti ‘Nadha loludai’ (Kalyana Vasantam Raga) was also part of the evening’s mellifluous presentation.

N.V.Balachandar, head CSR and corporate affairs Ashok Leyland, was the chief guest and Sudha Seshayyan, former vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr.MGR Medical University, was guest of honour.

In his address, Mr. Balachandar spoke about the importance of preserving one’s cultural roots and traditions for future generations, while Ms. Seshayyan explained the history and evolution of the nadaswaram and other traditional instruments with interesting literary references.

The evening also saw the felicitation of senior Nadhaswaram artiste Devikapuram T.G.Rathinam, and Thavil player Pudukkottai M.Rajendran who received a purse of ₹25,000 each for their contribution to music over 60 years.

Nadhaswaram artiste Pandamangalam P.G.Yuvaraj and Thavil player Idumbavanam K.S.K.Manikandan were conferred with the Best Upcoming Artiste Awards.

In addition to this, six Nadhaswarams and two Thavils were presented to deserving students in an initiative sponsored by Ashok Leyland’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund on Saturday.

The second day of the anniversary function on Sunday will feature a Nadaswaram recital by Haripad Murugadas and Kottayam Akhil accompanied by Idumbavanam K.S.Kannan and Idumbavanan K.S.K.Manikandan on special Thavil.