Homage paid to Bharatanatyam legend K. P. Kittappa Pillai

TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU: 31/10/2022: Students performing at the 16th commemorative dance homage programme for K.P. Kittappa Pillai at Sangeetha Mahal, in Thanjavur on Sunday.... Photo: SRINATH M/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: PNP

Member of Parliament and actor Hema Malini took a brief trip down memory lane as she paid rich tribute to ‘nattuvanar’ K.P. Kittappa Pillai, who taught her Bharatanatyam, in a commemorative dance homage programme organised in his honour, in Thanjavur on Sunday.

“Guruji taught me many beautiful numbers, when I was his student from 1968 for up to 10 years. Though I have forgotten many of them, I know, that if I see him today, I will recall all the steps and start dancing. He has been a very important part of my life, especially when my career in Hindi films was taking off,” Ms. Malini told the gathering.

The event was hosted at Sangeetha Mahal in Thanjavur under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, and featured Bharatanatyam performances by students of the maestro’s son K. P. K. Chandrasekharan, who runs Kittappa Natyalaya in the city.

Ms. Malini congratulated the students for carrying on the Kittappa legacy by performing his compositions.

“Coming to Thanjavur, for the first time, and seeing the sights here, reminded me of my time as a student under Guruji’s tutelage. I hope the younger generations will continue to honour him through their work in the years to come,” she said.

Mr. Chandrasekharan, a dance teacher at the Government Music School in Tiruvarur for over 30 years, said, “We started this commemorative function in 2007 in the presence of (actress) Vyjayanthimala, who was among my father’s earliest students, in Chennai. Since then, it has been held in Thanjavur. We showcase the talent of our students and invite senior disciples to encourage the juniors.”

The ambience in the palatial auditorium was heightened by the colourful costumes and expert footwork of the dancers.

In keeping with the tradition of the Thanjavur Big Temple, the dancers performed the Brahma, Agni and Vaayu Santhis from the Navasandhi Kauthuvam. Mr. Chandrasekharan’s daughter Charumathi performed sections of Purandaradasa’s work Suladi.

S. Divyasena and students made a Bharatanatyam presentation.

S. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle Chattrapathy, senior prince and hereditary trustee, Huzur Mahadi Palace, Thanjavur and Gayatri Krishnan, Collector of Tiruvarur District, senior danseuse Nandani Ramani and R. Madhavi, head, Department of Music, Tamil University were among the special invitees.