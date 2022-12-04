Holy gifts sent from Tirumala to Srirangam temple

December 04, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Holy gifts brought from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on the occasion of ‘Kaisika Ekadasi’ on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Holy gifts were sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in connection with ‘Kaisika Ekadasi’ on Sunday. This is an annual customary practice during which holy ‘vastrams’ for Rangathanathaswamy and Goddess Ranganayaki Thayar along with fruits, dry fruits and holy umbrellas are sent from the TTD to the Srirangam temple.

Temple authorities said the holy gifts were brought by TTD representatives on Sunday morning and handed over to the Srirangam temple officials. The holy gifts were thereafter offered to the deities.  The annual customary practice of presenting holy gifts denote the historical link between these two famous temples during the invasion by Mughal emperors.  During the Mughal invasion, the idol of Sri Namperumal and His Consorts were taken from the Srirangam temple to different places and thereafter kept in safe custody at Tirumala for nearly four decades, said the authorities. 

