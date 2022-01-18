Holy gifts sent from Srirangam temple to Samayapuram shrine

TIRUCHI

They were given in connection with ‘Thai Poosam’ festival

Holy gifts were sent from Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram in connection with Thai Poosam on Tuesday.

The holy gifts, including flowers, bangles, kum kum, fruits and a holy silk saree, were earlier kept on display at Sri Renga Vilas mandapam inside the Srirangam temple and thereafter taken to Samayapuram.

Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner S. Marimuthu, who was accompanied by a priest and temple officials, handed over the holy gifts to the Samayapuram temple authorities in the evening.

It has been tradition to send holy gifts from the Srirangam temple to the Samayapuram temple on Thai Poosam every year.