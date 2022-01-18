Tiruchirapalli

Holy gifts sent from Srirangam temple to Samayapuram shrine

Holy gifts being taken from Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam to Samayapuram Mariamman temple on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Holy gifts were sent from Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram in connection with Thai Poosam on Tuesday.

The holy gifts, including flowers, bangles, kum kum, fruits and a holy silk saree, were earlier kept on display at Sri Renga Vilas mandapam inside the Srirangam temple and thereafter taken to Samayapuram.

Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner S. Marimuthu, who was accompanied by a priest and temple officials, handed over the holy gifts to the Samayapuram temple authorities in the evening.

It has been tradition to send holy gifts from the Srirangam temple to the Samayapuram temple on Thai Poosam every year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 10:49:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/holy-gifts-sent-from-srirangam-temple-to-samayapuram-shrine/article38287976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY