Holy Cross College’s community radio, UNICEF to spread awareness on COVID-19 in Tiruchi

The Holy Cross Community Radio (90.4MHz) run by the Holy Cross College in Tiruchi has been selected as a partner in raising awareness about COVID-19 in a national project sponsored by UNICEF.

Titled ‘Mission Corona’, the six-month initiative will feature a 25-minute weekly programme in Tamil that will focus on issues related to the usage of masks, home quarantine, physical distancing, and elderly care, among others.

“During this unprecedented public health emergency, we can come together to create a meaningful impact on the communities around us through ‘Mission Corona,’” said Rev. Sr. Christina Bridget, principal, Holy Cross College.

With a transmitter that caters to a radius of around 5 to 6 km around the college, HCCCR’s listeners are mostly based in the slums of Jeevanagar, Dharmanathapuram, Kalnayakan Street and Kolathamedu.

HCCR was named as a partner in Mission Corona by the Community Radio Association in Delhi. UNICEF has been reaching out to public service broadcasters globally, through community radio stations, with each partner allowed to tailor the topics according to local requirements, on COVID-19 prevention.

Seven student journalists are part of the production team, led by Geetha Lakshmi, assistant station manager.

“We are trying interview people who have been affected by COVID-19, and document their experiences. The programmes will try to give scientific viewpoints on myths about diseases, and also create awareness about prevention,” said a college official.

HCCR’s programming will also look at nutrition and hygiene. A poster campaign to provide pictorial guidelines on safe practices is also on the anvil.