Holy Cross College focusses on artificial intelligence

16 July 2020 19:29 IST

Deriving optimum benefit inherent in the online platform, Holy Cross College, Tiruchi, roped in experts from developed countries as resource persons for its faculty development programme (FDP) spanning seven days earlier this month.

Initiated by the Principal Rev. Sr. Christina Bridget, under the aegis of Collaborative Research on Sustainable Development (CICRSD), the FDP on ‘Artificial Intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) heuristic transdisciplinary perspectives’, witnessed experts from Canada, Spain, Germany and USA interacting online with hundreds of participants.

Krishna Venkataraman, Cloud Architect, Microsoft, Canada; Saad Malik, Data Scientist, Microsoft; and Jeya Mathew, Senior Data Scientist, Azure- AI, Microsoft, Canada, handled sessions on ‘High Performance Computing (HPC) in Life Sciences – Clinical trial simulation medical imaging’ and explained how machine learning was revolutionising the medical field.

Axel Angeli Director, Digital Future Evangelist for Industries 4.0, Germany, drew the attention of participants to the ways in which artificial intelligence and smart woven industries will impact agriculture, healthcare and education. He stressed on the need to integrate technology into classroom teaching through gamification and artificial intelligence.

The use of AI in drug designing can reduce the cost and timeline and in identifying the potential targets for development of vaccines, explained Bharathi Pandi, Senior Scientist, Integrated Laboratory Solution, Raleigh–Durham, USA; and Kamal Rawal, Associate Professor, Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Delhi, in a session on 'Artificial Intelligence and IoT in Drug Designing'.