Holiday has been declared for schools in the Tiruvarur district on November 25, in view of heavy rains, according to a communication from the Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan.
Holiday for schools
Special Correspondent
TIRUVARUR,
November 24, 2021 19:12 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUVARUR,
November 24, 2021 19:12 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 7:13:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/holiday-for-schools/article37666513.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story