A holiday has been declared for all government and government aided schools in the district on April 7, Collector S. Divyadharshini has announced. Since polling for the Assembly elections is to be held till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, teachers and officials, deployed on election duty, may not be able to return to work in time the next day. Hence, all government and aided schools in the district will remain closed on Wednesday, she said in a press release.
Holiday for schools on Wednesday
S.Ganesan
Tiruchi,
April 05, 2021 21:12 IST
S.Ganesan
Tiruchi,
April 05, 2021 21:12 IST
