Holiday for schools in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks on Tuesday

November 14, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for schools in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks, which were badly affected by the rain, in Mayiladuthurai district.

Since work on pumping the rain water from school campuses are underway, a holiday has been declared for schools in the two taluks in the interests of students, Collector R.Lalitha said in a press release.