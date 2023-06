June 30, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A holiday has been declared for schools in Nagapattinam taluk on July 5 in view of the mahakumbabishekam of Sri Navaneetheswara Swamy Temple at Sikkil. July 8 will be a working day for schools in the taluk, in lieu of the holiday, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said in a press release.