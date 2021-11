THANJAVUR

12 November 2021 20:49 IST

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in the district on Saturday in view of the 1,036th Sathaya Vizha, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of emperor Raja Raja Cholan who built Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, an official release said.

