Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in the district on Saturday in view of the 1,036th Sathaya Vizha, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of emperor Raja Raja Cholan who built Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, an official release said.
Holiday for educational institutions in Thanjavur
Special Correspondent
THANJAVUR,
November 12, 2021 20:49 IST
Special Correspondent
THANJAVUR,
November 12, 2021 20:49 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 8:49:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/holiday-for-educational-institutions-in-thanjavur/article37460846.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story