Holiday for classes I to VIII in Sirkazhi taluk on Friday

November 17, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A holiday has been declared on Friday for students of classes I to VIII in Sirkazhi taluk, which was badly affected by last week’s rain in Mayiladuthurai district.

District Collector R. Lalitha said that the holiday has been declared in view of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the taluk. Schools in other parts of the district would function as usual, she said in a statement.

