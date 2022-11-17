Holiday for classes I to VIII in Sirkazhi taluk on Friday

Trending
A holiday has been declared on Friday for students of classes I to VIII in Sirkazhi taluk, which was badly affected by last week’s rain in Mayiladuthurai district.
District Collector R. Lalitha said that the holiday has been declared in view of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the taluk. Schools in other parts of the district would function as usual, she said in a statement.
