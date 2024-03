March 08, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A local holiday has been declared in Tiruvarur district on March 21 in view of Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple car festival. The district treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff. Public examinations for Class XI students will be held as scheduled on the day, Collector T. Charushree said in a press release.