Holiday declared for schools in five districts

Tiruchi

25 November 2021 20:25 IST

Heavy rains lashed many parts of central districts, including Tiruchi city, on Thursday.

With more rain being forecast, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts on Friday by the respective district Collectors. A holiday has been declared for schools in Tiruchi and Tiruvarur district on Friday.

In Tiruchi city, a couple of spells of sharp showers in the evening inundated some of the arterial roads and triggered fears of waterlogging in low-lying residential colonies.