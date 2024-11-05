ADVERTISEMENT

Four schools and a college in Tiruchi receive hoax bomb threats

Published - November 05, 2024 02:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three schools declared a holiday on Tuesday as a precautionary measure

The Hindu Bureau

Four schools and a college in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, received bomb threats via email early on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), prompting the managements of some of these institutions to declare a holiday. The police conducted thorough searches at the institutions with the assistance of bomb detection and disposal squads; no bombs were recovered from their premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emails were sent at around 3 a.m. to R.K.B.S. Public School in Karumandapam, Santhanam Vidyalaya in the Fort area, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Thennur, Rajaji Vidyalaya, and Holy Cross Women’s College at Main Guard Gate.

School, hotels in Nilgiris receive hoax bomb threats

R.K.B.S. Public School, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, and Rajaji Vidyalaya declared a holiday on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Though Holy Cross Higher Secondary School did not receive a direct threat, panic spread among parents owing to the email received by Holy Cross Women’s College nearby, resulting in crowds gathering outside the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tiruchi City Police, along with bomb squads, conducted extensive searches on all the campuses. The threats were found to be hoaxes as no bombs were recovered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US