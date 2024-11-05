GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four schools and a college in Tiruchi receive hoax bomb threats

Three schools declared a holiday on Tuesday as a precautionary measure

Published - November 05, 2024 02:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four schools and a college in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, received bomb threats via email early on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), prompting the managements of some of these institutions to declare a holiday. The police conducted thorough searches at the institutions with the assistance of bomb detection and disposal squads; no bombs were recovered from their premises.

The emails were sent at around 3 a.m. to R.K.B.S. Public School in Karumandapam, Santhanam Vidyalaya in the Fort area, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Thennur, Rajaji Vidyalaya, and Holy Cross Women’s College at Main Guard Gate.

School, hotels in Nilgiris receive hoax bomb threats

R.K.B.S. Public School, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, and Rajaji Vidyalaya declared a holiday on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Though Holy Cross Higher Secondary School did not receive a direct threat, panic spread among parents owing to the email received by Holy Cross Women’s College nearby, resulting in crowds gathering outside the school.

Tiruchi City Police, along with bomb squads, conducted extensive searches on all the campuses. The threats were found to be hoaxes as no bombs were recovered.

