HMs seek re-look at English-medium sections in government schools

‘Collective strength of students must be considered for sanctioning teaching posts’

While there has been a noticeable improvement in enrolment in English-medium sections in government and government-aided schools this year, the school heads seem to be of the collective opinion that the existing system of appointing ad hoc teachers through Parent-Teacher-Association has to be dispensed with in the interests of students.

The significant improvement in the enrolment in English medium sections this year is attributed by teachers to the inability of parents in semi-urban and rural parts to cough up sufficient money to sustain the education of their wards in private schools, in a tough economic situation caused by COVID pandemic.

"In fact, this trend was visible last year, and has become more noticeable this year," a teacher of an upper primary school in Manikandam block said.

In government schools, the nominal fee specified by the school education department is not sufficient to meet the salary expenses of the teachers though they are paid only a few thousands of rupees as monthly salary. The situation is slightly better in government-aided schools where the managements enjoy the leverage to charge higher fee, but have to necessarily conform to the extent specified by the Fee Fixation Committee of the State Government.

"But for the handful of government-aided schools where the English medium sections are also aided, in very many schools the students have to not only pay the fee ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 12,000 per annum, but also have to meet the expenses towards purchase of text books and note books. Yet, the expenditure is far below the levels charged by private schools," a teacher of a government-aided school in the city said.

The School Education Department provides English Language Kit for all government schools for daily practice by students enrolled in Tamil-medium sections as well. According to official sources, English kits envisaging attainment of expected learning outcomes at primary level were provided to 22,400 government primary schools and 6,109 government middle schools on enrolment basis, during 2018-19.

Nevertheless, the English medium sections in government schools are increasingly being seen as an alternative to education in private English-medium schools by parents in lower middle-income group, ever since the State Government initiated the measure during 2012-13.

The extent of enrolment in English Medium sections in Government schools during 2019-20 was stated to be in excess of 7.1 lakh. On its part, the School Education Department has been imparting training to teachers in primary and upper primary standards in a phased manner, to teach in the English Medium sections.

Yet, the dependence on adhoc teachers appointed through PTA continues to be high. This calls for consideration of the collective strength of students in Tamil and English medium sections and sanctioning of teaching posts accordingly to augur well with the teacher-pupil ratio, the school heads emphasise.