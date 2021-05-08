HMK’s agitation postponed

08 May 2021 19:49 IST

THANJAVUR

The Hindu Makkal Katchi has accepted the reason given by the police for the denial of permission to hold a demonstration here on Saturday and postponed it.

Talking to reporters here on May 8, the HMK founder, Arjun Sampath said that a fast was planned by the party at Thanjavur today to demand that the administration of Hindu temples be handed over to an independent board comprising of devotees sans the participation of the government and politicians.

