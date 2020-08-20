HMK launches ‘Illamthorum Vinayagar’ campaign

The Hindu Makkal Katchi has started distributing clay ‘Vinayaka’ idols to the families celebrating Vinayaga Chathurthi at their houses traditionally, as part of its ‘Illamthorum Vinayagar’ campaign.
The HMK has decided to celebrate the Vinayaga Chathurthi this year in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure of the Central and State governments to check the spread of COVID-19. It was decided to install medium-sized eco-friendly Vinayagar idols at selected houses in an area or village and distribute one-foot high clay Vinayagar idols to families in those areas for performing the pujas at their respective houses on August 22, according to an HMK office-bearer.
On Thursday, T. Gurumurthy, State Youth Wing general secretary, HMK, launched the distribution of the clay idols to families in and around Kumbakonam by handing over the clay idols to more than a dozen families at Karuppur hamlet near Kumbakonam.
Meanwhile, the Thanjavur District Administration has announced that the Revenue and Police department officials will be coordinating with the people for immersion of the Vinayagar idols installed at households. Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao has said the installation of Vinayagar idols in front of houses or on patta lands in full view of the public was also not allowed.
Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur District Administration has announced that installation of Vinayagar idols at public places and taking them in a procession for immersion in waterbodies will not be allowed.
