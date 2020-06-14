HM, son held for poaching

A Forest Department team arrested a headmistress of a govt. school and her 30-year-old son under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were charged with poaching wildlife.

The charge against headmistress Lakshmi (53) was that she had cooked meat of animals allegedly poached by her son Prabhu alias Kavikumar.

Lakshmi was the headmistress of a govt. middle school at Neyikulam. The crime came to light based on an information that Kavikumar’s Facebook account had photographs of him poaching and consuming the meat. Acting on this information, a Forest Department team went to his house at Padalur near Siruganur and conducted inquiries with mother and son.

It was said that Kavikumar had a hunting dog and used to hunt in Nedungur reserve forest. He is alleged to have hunted a hare, deer and a wild boar. The team seized a cell phone containing video clips, head lights, mutton chopper, and a rechargeable headlight from his house.

A senior official said it also came to light that Kavikumar had been having an online chat with a group named Pakistan Hunting Club. Officials said that Lakshmi was aware of the offence being committed by her son and used to cook the meat of animals poached by her son. The Forest Department arrested the mother and son on Friday and got them remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 read with section 66 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The duo was produced before the Judicial Magistrate court at Lalgudi and remanded.

The woman was lodged in the Special Prison for Women, while Kavikumar was lodged in Central Prison, Tiruchi. Based on information provided by Kavikumar, the team arrested one Mahalingam (58) and seized from him a country gun.