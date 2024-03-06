History that doesn’t have evidence will not endure: K. Amarnath Ramakrishna

March 06, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The archaeological finds at Keeladi have helped date the Sangam age of Tamil history and literature, paving the way for evidence-based research into the era, K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai, has said.

Mr. Ramakrishna, who first worked at the Keeladi site excavations in Sivaganga district in 2015, was speaking as resource person at a State-level conference organised by the Departments of Tamil and History at Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The conference, held in collaboration with Chennai-based Save History Movement, was titled ‘From Sindhu to Porunai’, and traced the importance of ancient civilisations that existed along Indian rivers.

“Students should study history and archaeology is a scientific manner, so that it can be validated with proof. It is not enough to make grand statements; history that doesn’t have evidence will not endure, and it is essential to preserve our identity,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

The ASI official added that it was regrettable that teachers and scholars were not questioning dubious claims made about historical events by the Central government. “Carbon dating of inscriptions has helped us to prove the age of Tamil language as among the oldest in the world. Still, there are reports about Sanskrit being older than Tamil. Sangam literature has a rich heritage and is closely linked to the land. Even so, many people have questioned the veracity of Sangam culture, because the evidence has either been destroyed or not fully discovered,” he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address, A. Karunananthan, coordinator, Save History Movement, said that it was important to stop the rewriting of history. “The stress on ‘Vedic era’ education has led to a diversion from factual truths of other, more ancient civilisations. Certain communities and figures are either lionised or vilified according to political convenience,” he said.

S. S. Sundaram, professor and head, Department of Indian History, Madras University, and A. Balakrishnan chief adviser (special initiative) to the Chief Minister of Odisha state government, also spoke on the occasion.

