History sheets opened against 184 offenders in central zone

TIRUCHI

31 August 2021 18:02 IST

They have been involved in crimes against children and women

History sheets, which are usually opened against anti-social elements and habitual offenders, are now being drawn against those involved in cases booked under the POCSO Act and crime against women in the central zone.

Activities of such offenders are being monitored continuously by police to deter them from committing such crimes again. The move comes on the advice of Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan.

Advertising

Advertising

History sheets have been opened against 184 offenders and their activities are being watched continuously in the zone. The list comprises 46 offenders each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts, 35 in Ariyalur, 17 in Perambalur and Karur districts, 15 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Mayiladuthurai, five in Thanjavur and six in Tiruvarur.

They have been opened with a view to prevent the offenders from repeating the crimes against children, a police press release here said.

Efforts have been taken to ensure that they do not threaten the victims and their near ones. Preventive measures have been taken to thwart them from committing crimes against women and children from again.

Beat constables will monitor the activities of POCSO Act case offenders along with police personnel attached with help desks to deal with complaints of crime against women. All efforts are being taken to expedite probe in pending cases booked under the POCSO Act and obtain conviction for the accused, the release further said.