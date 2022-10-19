Tiruchirapalli

History-sheeters under scanner in Thanjavur

Movement and activities of 259 history-sheeters are being monitored by the district police in view of Deepavali festivities.

Disclosing this in a press release, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said around 1,500 CCTV cameras had been installed at market places across the district and movement and activities of known habitual offenders were being monitored.

Fifty-four motorbike patrolling units had also been deployed to ensure a crime-free shopping experience for Deepavali revellers. In all, 1,500 police personnel had been deployed for bandobust duty, she added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 6:25:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/history-sheeters-under-scanner-in-thanjavur/article66031334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY