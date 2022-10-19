History-sheeters under scanner in Thanjavur

Movement and activities of 259 history-sheeters are being monitored by the district police in view of Deepavali festivities.

Disclosing this in a press release, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said around 1,500 CCTV cameras had been installed at market places across the district and movement and activities of known habitual offenders were being monitored.

Fifty-four motorbike patrolling units had also been deployed to ensure a crime-free shopping experience for Deepavali revellers. In all, 1,500 police personnel had been deployed for bandobust duty, she added.