Silambarasan, 30, of MGR Colony, Dharasuram, a history-sheeter, was found dead at MGR Colony. He was working at a garage in Chennai and arrived at MGR Colony on Friday to meet his parents. As several cases were pending against him at Sirkazhi, Mannargudi and Kumbakonam, a police team came to his house but he jumped into a tank to evade arrest. His body was found floating in the tank on Saturday. The Kumbakonam Taluk Police seized the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for post mortem.

